VCHS Boys and Girls Tennis both named Regional Champions

Congratulations to the Boys and Girls Tennis Teams at Vandebilt Catholic High School, who both recently were named Regional Champions! Both teams are currently playing at the State Championship this week.

“It was a really close win, and we didn’t know until the second day that we were going to take the title,” said Girls Tennis Coach Emma Safley. “I am really proud of all our students, they worked really hard for this.” Check out the individual students that were named Regional Champions below:

VCHS GIRLS TENNIS

Blair Bourg: Regional Champion. Singles

Sadie Viator and Alise Malbrough: Regional Champions, Doubles

Genevieve Capello and Sarah Beth Haydel: Regional Semifinalists, Doubles

Gracean Schexnayder: Regional Quarterfinalist, Singles

Regional Quarterfinalist, Singles Charlotte Chesnut and Ava Gaudet: Regional Quarterfinalist, Doubles

VCHS BOYS TENNIS

Zach Alevizon: Regional Champion, Singles

Andrew Pitre and Ashton Bollom: Regional Champions, Doubles

Dominic Lebouef: Regional Runner-Up, Singles

Reece Richard and Andrew Baughman: Regional Runners-Up, Doubles

Regional Runners-Up, Doubles Jackson Bollom and Trenton Townsen: Regional Semifinalists, Doubles

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Boys and Girls Tennis Teams, and stay tuned to hear about their results at States!