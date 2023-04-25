VCHS Boys and Girls Tennis both named Regional Champions

VCHS powerlifter Ben Ragas places 3rd at LHSAA State ChampionshipApril 25, 2023
Congratulations to the Boys and Girls Tennis Teams at Vandebilt Catholic High School, who both recently were named Regional Champions! Both teams are currently playing at the State Championship this week.
“It was a really close win, and we didn’t know until the second day that we were going to take the title,” said Girls Tennis Coach Emma Safley. “I am really proud of all our students, they worked really hard for this.” Check out the individual students that were named Regional Champions below:
VCHS GIRLS TENNIS
- Blair Bourg: Regional Champion. Singles
- Sadie Viator and Alise Malbrough: Regional Champions, Doubles
- Genevieve Capello and Sarah Beth Haydel: Regional Semifinalists, Doubles
- Gracean Schexnayder: Regional Quarterfinalist, Singles
- Charlotte Chesnut and Ava Gaudet: Regional Quarterfinalist, Doubles
VCHS BOYS TENNIS
- Zach Alevizon: Regional Champion, Singles
- Andrew Pitre and Ashton Bollom: Regional Champions, Doubles
- Dominic Lebouef: Regional Runner-Up, Singles
- Reece Richard and Andrew Baughman: Regional Runners-Up, Doubles
- Jackson Bollom and Trenton Townsen: Regional Semifinalists, Doubles
Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Boys and Girls Tennis Teams, and stay tuned to hear about their results at States!