VCHS Boys and Girls Track and Field sweep District 7-4A Championship

Congratulations to both the Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams at Vandebilt Catholic High School for their District 7-4A Championship Sweep! The teams will both be attending Track and Field Regionals. Check out the first place finishers below:

GIRLS FIRST PLACE FINISHERS

Brynn Kelso – 800m, 1600m, and 3200m

– 800m, 1600m, and 3200m Mariam Cosky – 300m Hurdles

– 300m Hurdles Abigail Arceneaux – High Jump

– High Jump Camryn Odle – Pole Vault

– Pole Vault Gabby Campbell, Morgan Haydel, Makayla Charles, and Sydney Becker – 4x100m Relay Team

– 4x100m Relay Team Tyrian Johnson, Morgan Haydel, Sydney Becker, and Marian Cosky – 4x200m Relay Team

– 4x200m Relay Team Mariam Cosky, Morgan Haydel, Brynn Kelso, and Sydney Becker – 4x400m Relay Team

– 4x400m Relay Team Olivia Hatch, Charlotte Chesnut, Kate Magee, and Logan Hamilton – 4x800m Relay Team

BOYS FIRST PLACE FINISHERS

Jaylon Coleman – 100m and 200m Dash

– 100m and 200m Dash Elijah Hunter – 800m Run

– 800m Run Avery Morgan – 1600m Run

– 1600m Run Wyatt Bonvillain – 3200 m Run

– 3200 m Run Alexander Castell – 300m Hurdles

– 300m Hurdles Josiah Johnson – Long Jump and Triple Jump

– Long Jump and Triple Jump Sam Kinnard – Javelin

– Javelin Blake Wadsworth, Robert Sandolph, Josiah Johnson, and Jaylon Coleman – 4x100m Relay Team

– 4x100m Relay Team Robert Blanchard, Josiah Johnson, Roberth Sandolph, and Jaylon Coleman – 4x200m Relay Team

– 4x200m Relay Team Alexander Castell, Robert Blanchard, Avery Morgan, and Elijah Hunter – 4x400m Relay Team

– 4x400m Relay Team Elijah Hunter, Avery Morgan, Wyatt Bonvillain, and Robert Galinsky – 4x800m Relay Team

Congratulations to these Terriers and stay tuned to hear about their performance at Regionals!