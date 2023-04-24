VCHS Indoor Percussion ensemble wins bronze medal at WGI World Championships

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School’s Indoor Percussion ensemble, who earned a bronze medal this past weekend at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio! The ensemble performed in the Scholastic A class against 39 other groups from around the country, bringing home an impressive score of 93.5.

“The fact that we, a small, private school from southern Louisiana, could compete with huge public schools with access to more resources and still come out on top is incredible,” said Indoor Percussion Director Jacob Jennings. “The students are absolutely elated– we knew this year was going to be really special, because we have six seniors, one in each individual section of our ensemble. When the results were posted after our performance and I saw the team’s reactions, the looks on their faces said it all. I knew we were there for the right reasons and it was all worth it. Going to Ohio for this tournament is physically and mentally exhausting, but these kids worked so hard and had an amazing experience.”

However, the Indoor Percussion ensemble’s most impressive feat at the WGI World Championship came a little earlier in the competition. “During the first round of the competition, the battery powering all of their electronics went out about two minutes into the show,” explained a team parent Joe Boudreaux. “So they had no synthesizer, no keyboard, no computers, no background vocals, no anything– but they knew their music so well that it still went off without a hitch! If you had not known what the show was supposed to be, you would never know something was wrong. These kids are absolutely incredible.” Even faced with this challenge, the Indoor Percussion ensemble still placed first in preliminaries and advanced to place third overall, as well as placing first overall in the “Music” Category of the competition. Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion directors and students for a jaw-dropping end to an amazing season!