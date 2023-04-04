VCHS Indoor Percussion places first in competition– again!

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion for finishing first place in competition this past weekend and finishing their Louisiana-Mississippi Color-guard and Percussion Circuit (LMCGPC) season with a gold medal win!

“It was a very close competition,” said Band Director Megan LeBlanc. “This was our local competition, so we were competing against schools in Mississippi and Louisiana. It was very tight– first, second, and third places were almost tied. The kids have been working really hard and it was exciting to see them win that gold medal.”

The VCHS Indoor Percussion ensemble also recently won first place at the Winter Guard International (WGI) Hattiesburg Regional Competition, which earned them a position to compete in the WGI World Championship in Dayton, Ohio from April 19-April 24, 2023. The VCHS Terriers will compete against schools from all over the country as the area’s local circuit and regional champions. “This will be the ensemble’s second time traveling to Dayton and they are so excited. I love watching these kids experience these wonderful things,” said LeBlanc. “I know they would do anything to achieve their goals and we are so proud of their work.” For more information about the Vandebilt Catholic High School Indoor Percussion ensemble, please visit their Facebook.