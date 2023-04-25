VCHS powerlifter Ben Ragas places 3rd at LHSAA State Championship

Members of the Boys and Girls Powerlifting team from Vandebilt Catholic High School competed at the LHSAA State Championship this past weekend. Congratulations to junior Ben Ragas for earning 3rd place in his weight class of 220 with a final score of 1370lbs!

“It was really cool, it went better than I expected it,” said Ragas. “I wasn’t favored going into the meet so it was great to come up in the top three. I am excited to start training for next season.” Ragas has been powerlifting for the past two years, and plans to continue with the sport into his senior year and following his graduation from Vandebilt Catholic High School. His athletic statistics can be found below:

BEN RAGAS PERSONAL BEST

SQUAT: 207.5 kg

207.5 kg BENCH PRESS: 142.5 kg

142.5 kg DEADLIFT: 245 kg

Check out the other VCHS Powerlifters who placed in the top ten at the meet:

Maddie Dufrene (Sophomore) – 4th place

Alysse Duplantis (Junior) – 6th place

Cooper Cancienne (Junior) – 6th place

Levi Cosgrove (Freshman) – 7th place

Congratulations to Ben Ragas and the other Vandebilt Catholic High School Powerlifters for their success!