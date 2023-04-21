VCHS senior Sadie Viator signs letter of intent with Spring Hill College

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Sadie Viator, who signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Spring Hill College on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“Any time you get a kid who gets to play at the next level it is a wonderful experience,” said head tennis coach Scott Rhodes. “Sadie is going to have a great time at Spring Hill. The best part of her athletic ability is her determination– she never gives up on a ball, never gives up on a point– tennis is a game of errors, not force, and she rarely makes any.” The girl’s tennis coach Emma Safley went on to say, “We are so excited for Sadie. She has put in a lot of hard work, she plays tennis on the weekends, before practice, after practice– we can’t wait to see her go to the next level.” Coach Rhodes and Coach Safley have been working with Viator since she began her tennis career at Vandebilt five years ago as an eight grade student.

“My parents and coaches have been extremely supportive in helping me get here,” said Viator. “They are always encouraging me and cheering me on along this journey. I want to thank Coach Hassan, the coach who started it all for me. He really gave me confidence to keep going and was the first person to put the idea of playing at the collegiate level into my head. He always told me to think ahead and was constantly motivating me for the future. I also want to thank Coach Rhodes and Safley for all of their support during my Vandebilt seasons, along with my private coach in New Orleans, Abrie Du Plooy. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Viator plans to study Pre-Health focusing on occupational therapy, with a goal to attend Occupational therapy school following her college graduation. Congratulations to Sadie, for all her hard work!