VIDEO: FEMA Shares Houma Woman’s First Account with Hurricane Ida Temporary Housing Program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released a video about a first-hand Hurricane Ida survivor who is benefitting from FEMA’s temporary housing program.

The video tells the story of Houma resident Deja Allen and her two small daughters. Their home in Houma that she finished remodeling before the storm was uninhabitable after sustaining major damage in Hurricane Ida. They were forced to live with family members, sleeping on a couch for months, but in March of 2022, Allen was notified she was approved for a FEMA temporary housing unit located at the group housing site in her hometown. Watch her testimony below:

FEMA’s Direct Housing program runs for 18 months from the date the disaster was declared. It is operating in 10 parishes: Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne. For the latest information on Hurricane Ida, visit FEMA Hurricane Ida. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.