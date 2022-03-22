Video & Photo Gallery: 5th Annual Roux for a Reason Raises $15K

The 5th Annual Roux for a Reason was a reason to celebrate this past weekend as they raised $15,000 in proceeds.

The gumbo cook-off celebrates Louisiana culture while raising money for a good cause. The proceeds are dedicated to funding a comprehensive nutrition program at the Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Congratulations to all of the winners!

Chicken and Sausage

1st: Slinging Roux

2nd: It will make a Turd

3rd: Red, White, and Roux

Seafood Category

1st: Maudit Couyons

2nd: Ochsner St. Anne

3rd: Terrebonne Ford

People’s Choice:

Terrebonne Ford

UnROUXly:

Synergy Bank with their Chicken and Waffles