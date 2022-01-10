Video & Photo Gallery: January 10 White Boot Cleanup

January 10, 2022
Keep Terrebonne Beautiful hosted a White Boot Cleanup that was very successful! Here’s a quick highlight video from the day and a photo gallery!
 

 

Heidi Guidry
January 8, 2022

