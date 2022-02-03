VINGO Celebrates Love for Downtown Thibodaux Small Businesses

Show your love for Downtown Thibodaux by participating in a fun game of VINGO!

Downtown small businesses want to return the love that loyal customers have been showing them. By playing VINGO, you get to earn a chance to win a prize pack. Here’s how it works:

Print a VINGO! (Valentine’s BINGO) card from Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook Page or visit www.DowntownThibodaux.org. Starting Friday, February 4, all you have to do is complete four squares in a row, either vertical, horizontal, or diagonal. To complete the square, just gather proof such as photos, screenshots, receipts, etc. Once you complete a row, email completed card and proof by 11:59 PM on Valentine’s Day, February 14 to ThibodauxMainStreet@yahoo.com.

Each completed VINGO! card enters you for a chance to win a prize pack so that you can “Experience the LOVE of Downtown Thibodaux!”

This is only valid at Downtown Thibodaux businesses only, if you need a business listing, visit https://www.downtownthibodaux.org/downtown-directory-map. The winner will be chosen at random and will be announced on February, 15. Let’s get shopping!