VINGO Celebrates Love for Downtown Thibodaux Small Businesses

Crawfish Aquatics Partnership with NSU Ends
February 3, 2022
Louisiana Department of Insurance Announces Streamlined Form-Filing Process for Five New Commercial Lines
February 3, 2022

Show your love for Downtown Thibodaux by participating in a fun game of VINGO!

Downtown small businesses want to return the love that loyal customers have been showing them. By playing VINGO, you get to earn a chance to win a prize pack. Here’s how it works:



Print a VINGO! (Valentine’s BINGO) card from Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook Page or visit www.DowntownThibodaux.org. Starting Friday, February 4, all you have to do is complete four squares in a row, either vertical, horizontal, or diagonal. To complete the square, just gather proof such as photos, screenshots, receipts, etc. Once you complete a row, email completed card and proof by 11:59 PM on Valentine’s Day, February 14 to ThibodauxMainStreet@yahoo.com.

Each completed VINGO! card enters you for a chance to win a prize pack so that you can “Experience the LOVE of Downtown Thibodaux!”
This is only valid at Downtown Thibodaux businesses only, if you need a business listing, visit  https://www.downtownthibodaux.org/downtown-directory-map. The winner will be chosen at random and will be announced on February, 15. Let’s get shopping!

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

February 2, 2022

Don’t Miss the Market at the Marina this Saturday, February 5

Read more