Visit your TPPL branch for Summer Reading Story Time– with snacks!

Come out to your local Terrebonne Parish Public Library Branch for Summer Reading Story Time– with snacks!

As stated on their Facebook, “With the help of Second Harvest Food Bank, we are able to deliver snack packs to children in the community through our Summer Reading Program story times at ALL of our library locations.” Local kids can come out and enjoy fun snacks like chips and salsa, juice boxes, and more provided by Second Harvest Food Bank while enjoying fun story read-alouds. This event is part of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library’s summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World.

Check out the dates and times for the Story Time with Snacks below:

Chauvin: Mondays at 11:00 a.m.

Dularge: Mondays at 3:30 p.m.

Dulac: Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

North: Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Gibson: Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Main: Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

East Houma: Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

These story times are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library System Facebook. To sign up to participate in the summer reading program Reading Colors Your World for the chance to win prizes and more, please visit the official website.