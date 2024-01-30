Volunteer Louisiana Seeks Nominations for 2024 Champions of Service

Do you know someone in your community who has gone above and beyond in their service to others? What about an organization that has demonstrated compassion and dedication or innovation and creativity in addressing community challenges while serving others? Now is the time to nominate those individuals or groups for the 2024 Champions of Service awards. Volunteer Louisiana is accepting nominations for any person, group, or business now through February 7, 2024

Volunteer Louisiana will recognize one champion from each of the seven geographic regions throughout the state, as well as AmeriCorps and group/corporate volunteer champions. The 2024 Champions of Service awards will be presented this Spring.

“Volunteerism shows the strength of Louisiana’s character and the resilience of our spirit,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The past several years have especially shown the asset volunteers are in our communities. Their selfless willingness to pitch in and help their neighbors and friends in times of crisis has proved invaluable. That alone makes all of our volunteers true champions and true Louisiana ambassadors. We want to hear the stories of how Louisianans put their communities and neighbors before themselves. We need you to nominate them for their selfless volunteering so we can honor their dedication to making Louisiana a state where we treat everyone like family.”

“Volunteers make a difference in communities throughout Louisiana each and every day,” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana. “The Champions of Service awards recognize their outstanding contributions and inspiring stories.”

You can make your nominations by visiting the Volunteer Louisiana website. If you have any questions about the award or nomination process, please email volunteerlouisiana@crt.la.gov.