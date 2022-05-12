Vote for Thibodaux for USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene 2022

Get ready to vote for Thibodaux as the city has been nominated once again for Best Small Town Food Scene by USA Today for 2022!

Last year, Thibodaux came out as number two following Abingdon, Virginia. This year, we’re aiming for the number one spot. The publication described Thibodaux as “an excellent jumping off point for exploring local flavors on the state’s Cajun Bayou Food Trail. Sample po’ boys, gumbo and seafood from Spahr’s Downtown; fresh boudin from Bourgeois Meat Market; or upscale American fare from Fremin’s.”

Voters can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, June 6! Click here to cast your vote.