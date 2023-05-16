Voting is now open to name the Bayou Terrebonne alligator sculpture

The Bayou Regional Arts Council has recently had the famous alligator sculpture and lily pads of Bayou Terrebonne fully restored by local artist Hans Geist, and are in the process of holding an exciting naming competition for the fixture– voting is now open for the top four!

Those interested can now vote for this favorite name on the Bayou Regional Arts Council Facebook page. Voting will be open until 10:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The names that have made it into the final four are:

“Geist” — meaning ‘spirit of the group,’ and also referring to the artist Hans Geist.

“Terry Bone” or “T-Bone” — to honor our Terrebonne Parish

“Lagniappe” — a little something extra

“Pierre” or “Po-Pierre” (Paupière)

“Annie” — to honor Alligator Annie

The Bayou Regional Arts Council has been working hard recently to raise funds so that they can continue to add and refurbish pieces of art throughout Downtown Houma and the whole community. Read more about the work the Bayou Regional Arts Council and the inspiration for the naming process here, and don’t forget to go vote for your favorite name!