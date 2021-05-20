Waitr offering Raceland residents free delivery as it expands in the Houma-Thibodaux area

Waitr’s widespread appeal in Houma and Thibodaux and throughout Louisiana has triggered the restaurant on-demand food app to expand its service to Raceland. Delivery service has launched in the city, increasing Waitr’s footprint in the area. Waitr also announced it is looking to hire contract drivers in Raceland.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in Raceland with special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.

The expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the Houma and Thibodaux community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service.

Waitr offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders and recently upgraded its product offerings to better support its restaurant partners, diners, drivers and the community as a whole. It has completed integration with several of the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms – providing its restaurant partners with the opportunity to increase order accuracy, efficiency, reach and revenue.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the Raceland area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.