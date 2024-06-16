Water Safety Tips: How to keep your summer fun and avoid fatal accidents

Thibodaux on Tap announces winners of the first-ever Home Brew CompetitionJune 16, 2024
Summer is a time for fun, but drowning is currently a leading cause of death for children and it only takes a moment. As you plan water activities for your family this summer, keep these important safety tips in mind to avoid fatal accidents.
WATER SAFETY TIPS (Courtesy of Thibodaux Regional Health System)
- Swim with a Buddy – Always swim with a friend or family member. It’s not just more fun, it is safer too.
- Learn to Swim – Enroll in swimming lessons if you or your kids don’t know how to swim. It’s a valuable life skill that can prevent accidents.
- Watch the Weather – Check the weather forecast before heading out and avoid the water during thunderstorms or when it is rough.
- Use Life Jackets – Ensure children and inexperienced swimmers wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket when swimming. Everyone should wear one when boating. For more information about how to properly fit your child for a life jacket, get in touch with the Blue Boot Foundation.
- Avoid Alcohol – Don’t drink alcohol when swimming or supervising children in the water. Alcohol can impair your judgement and coordination.
- Know CPR – Learning CPR can be a lifesaver in emergencies. Consider taking a class to be prepared.
- Designate a Water Watcher – Designate a “water watcher”, someone responsible for keeping a constant eye on children during in-water activity. Ideally, a “water watcher” should:
- Be at least 16 years of age
- Have the skills, knowledge and ability necessary to rescue someone in distress or can alert someone nearby who can
- Know CPR
- Be alert and not under the influence of alcohol not distracted by texting, reading, or talking to others
- Have a working phone for emergency help
- Have a flotation device that can be used as a rescue
