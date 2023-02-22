Weekend Roundup: February 24-26 2023

Y’Allstars International Roller Derby Tournament | February 24-26 | Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium- This action-packed, family-friendly three-day event will feature 15 competing teams across multiple divisions, it is the largest roller derby tournament to ever be held in Louisiana and first to feature both adult and youth roller derby teams. Read more here.

Bike Show | February 25 | 10 a.m. | Zydeco Harley Davidson- In addition to viewing motorcycles in the Bike Show, guests will enjoy free food and drinks, hourly door prizes, as well as see who takes home the trophy for Best in Show.

Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma- In addition to sampling delicious food from over 30 teams, the day will also include a Cast Iron Crawl, live local music, local art, and kid’s activities. Read more here.

Songwriter Sessions Workshop | 1:00 p.m. | TPL North Branch Library- The Terrebonne Parish Library with Barry Chauvin and Tommy Ike Hailey will be hosting the first of their Songwriter Sessions this Saturday, additional sessions will take place in the upcoming months. Each session of the series will “feature a different technique of storytelling through music,” and is free, but participants must register.

Nerd Swap Mini | February 25 | 6 p.m.- 12 a.m. | Intracoastal Club- The event will feature vendors, artists, cosplayers, drinks, and more, with no cover charge. Free entry, adults only.