Weekend Roundup: Get ready, it’s a big weekend!

Firewater Fais Do-Do | February 3 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits to the music of Jackson Macfarland, performing live. No cover!

Market at the Marina | February 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina at the marina across from Terrebonne General. This week’s market will include local vendors, regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes, face and canvas painting, a STEM activity, and a children’s mystery fitness game. Read more here.

Bayou King Cake Festival and Krewe of King Cake Children’s Parade | February 4 | 1:30 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux – Kick of the official start of Carnival in Thibodaux with a children’s parade, king cake tasting and voting, live music from the Non Nu & Da Wild Matous, Thibodaux Mardi Gras Royalty, and the winner for the Best of the the Bayou King Cake Festival! Proceeds from the Bayou King Cake Festival will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation.

Lafourche Central Market & Children’s Parade and Float Contest | February 4 | 11:00 a.m. | Raceland- In addition to shopping with local vendors at the market, there will also be live music, a Children’s Parade and Float Contest, free king cake, pizza, and drinks! Read more here.

Mardi Gras Kick-Off | February 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Southdown Plantation- The event will offer fun activities for kids and families, opportunities to learn about the history of Mardi Gras, Mardi Gras safety, king cake, and more. Read more here.

Souper Bowl Cook-Off | February 4 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Cannata’s parking lot- United Way for South Louisiana is hosting the Souper Bowl: A Soup, Gumbo, and Chili Cook-Off for a good cause. Admission fee is $5 to enter for an all-you-can-eat experience, and children under six get in for free. Local band Pot 2 La will also be providing live music. Read more here.