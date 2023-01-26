Weekend Roundup: Here’s what’s happening January 27-28

Firewater Fais Do-Do | January 27 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Nic Matherne, performing live at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover!

17th Annual Tree Giveaway | January 28 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library- The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 17th Annual Tree Giveaway Saturday, January 28, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Main Branch Library in Houma, LA. This year’s tree giveaway celebration includes the distribution of 220 trees in 3-gallon containers and 1,000 seedlings. Read more and see the types of trees here.



Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini Parade | January 28 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Cannata’s Family Market –The Krewe of Aphrodite and Cannata’s Family Market invites kids 12 and under to join them for the Children’s Mini Parade! Participants are encouraged to show up in their best homemade floats and bring beads, candies and trinkets to throw. The parade will be accompanied by the local Selucrey Sophisticats and will end with prizes. Read more here.

Bayou Blue Walking & Wagon Parade | January 28 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Bayou Blue Recreation Center – Check in begins at 10 a.m., with the parade rolling at 12:30 p.m. Wagons and strollers will parade around the track two times. Following the parade, the first, second, and third place winners will be announced for the best floats. Read more here.

Bri & Evan | January 28 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Enjoy the amazing sounds of Bri & Evan as the Distillery welcomes you to try their line-up of whiskey and more!