Weekend Roundup: March 10-13

6th Annual HC Warrior Run | March 11 at 8:00 a.m. | Houma Christian School campus- Come out for the 6th Annual HC Warrior Run. All fitness levels are welcome, from the avid runner to the casual walker, on the stroller-friendly course. There will be door prizes and prizes for the top winners. All proceeds benefit the school and local missions.

Marketplace on the Reservation | March 11 at 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | HLB High School campus- H.L. Bourgeois High School Booster Club is hosting a fundraiser marketplace. Vendors at the marketplace will be selling a variety of things from baked goods, to crochet items and homemade crafts.

Panda Meander 2023 Race & Taste Event | March 11 at 9:30 a.m. | St. Bernadette School campus- Come out for the Panda Meander Fun Run and 5K! Each racer will also receive a bracelet, which will allow unlimited tasting to the pasta cook-off! There will also be bounce houses, face painting, balloon art, photo booth, snowballs, and more!

Makers Market Special Saturday Market | March 11 at 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | TPL Main Branch Library- TPL will host a Special Saturday Market hosting over 70 vendors! Shop for locally made crafts, home décor, jewelry, fresh produce, prepared foods and more!

Roux for a Reason Gumbo Cook-Off | March 11 starting at 11 a.m. | Southdown Plantation- Hosting their 6th Annual Cook- Off, the event will offer delicious food, live music, an auction, kids corner, and more! All proceeds will be dedicated to funding a comprehensive nutrition program at Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center.

Luminate Houma | March 11 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Memorial Park in Downtown Houma- Good Feelin will be performing at this outdoor, family-friendly event. The free concert is open to the public. In addition to a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art.

The Daiquiri Queens (part of LA Swamp Stomp Music Series) | March 11 at 6:00 p.m – 11:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Join the fun at the distillery for the Louisiana Swamp Stomp Series featuring the Daiquiri Queens! This is a free concert hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society.





