Weekend Roundup: March 17-19

Art Under The Oaks | March 17 at 6:00 p.m. | St. Matthew’s Episcopal School- This family-friendly event features beautiful artwork, unique auction items, class projects, VIP Experiences & Opportunities, gift baskets, games for children and adults, live music, food, adult beverages, and more! Tickets are $5, and each ticket qualifies you for a chance to win a $500 tuition discount for 2023-2024. Every student will have a unique piece of art for sale! The event will be in-person, and all bidding will take place online.
Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up | March 18 at 7:00 a.m. | Grand Caillou Recreation Center- Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is hosting their third annual Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up on Registration is free and open to all interested! All volunteers will check in at Anchor Foursquare Church (6741 Grand Caillou Rd Dulac, LA70353-2505) and clean up a designated zone of Bayou Grand Caillou.
3.21 Down Syndrome Dash | March 18 at 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum- Join the fun at the race, the after party, or both! Registration can be completed at the event prior to the race. Registration for the 5k is $30 (all inclusive), registration for the 0.11 Dash is $25 (all inclusive), and general admission for the after party ONLY is $20. Those participating in the Dash or 5k do not need to pay for separate admission to the after party. All proceeds go to non-profit Upside Downs to help children with Down syndrome!
Fun at the Farm Craft Show and Petting Zoo | March 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Cheramie Farms, Cut Off-The bi-annual craft show and petting zoo will offer lots of food, fun, shopping and farm animals!
Bayou Home Show | March 18 and 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- The 13th annual Bayou Home Show will take place this weekend. Entrance fee for the Bayou Home Show is $6.00. However, if you shop at the Cannata’s in Morgan City or Houma and purchase more than $25.00 worth of groceries, you get two free tickets to the event. Read more here: https://www.houmatimes.com/calendar/annual-bayou-home-show-scheduled-for-march/
Krewe des Lutins Parade | March 18 at 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Golden Meadow-Bring your Krewe to the family friendly parade! The Lafourche Concert and Events Club (LCEC) will host the inaugural Krewe des Lutins through the town of Golden Meadow.
5th Annual “Hope Has Risen” Cancer Banquet | March 18 at 5:00 p.m. | Coteau Baptist Church- Take a night off from the stress of treatments and doctors appointments and come be entertained with gifts and great foods! Free to cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers and their +1. Sponsored by local businesses and families of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Call 985-860-8114 to RSVP.
2023 Houma Irish Italian Parade | March 19 at 12:30 p.m. | Houma- Starting at Westside Boulevard between Cannata’s and Walmart in Houma, the parade will follow the same route as Mardi Gras. The parade will feature 21 finely decorated floats with participants tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew! The parade will conclude at Town Hall in Downtown Houma.