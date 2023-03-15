Weekend Roundup: March 17-19

Art Under The Oaks | 6:00 p.m. | St. Matthew’s Episcopal School- This family-friendly event features beautiful artwork, unique auction items, class projects, VIP Experiences & Opportunities, gift baskets, games for children and adults, live music, food, adult beverages, and more! Tickets are $5, and each ticket qualifies you for a chance to win a $500 tuition discount for 2023-2024. Every student will have a unique piece of art for sale! The event will be in-person, and all bidding will take place online.

Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up | 7:00 a.m. | Grand Caillou Recreation Center- Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is hosting their third annual Grand Caillou White Boot Clean Up on Registration is free and open to all interested! All volunteers will check in at Anchor Foursquare Church (6741 Grand Caillou Rd Dulac, LA70353-2505) and clean up a designated zone of Bayou Grand Caillou.

3.21 Down Syndrome Dash | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Bayou Country Children’s Museum- Join the fun at the race, the after party, or both! Registration can be completed at the event prior to the race. Registration for the 5k is $30 (all inclusive), registration for the 0.11 Dash is $25 (all inclusive), and general admission for the after party ONLY is $20. Those participating in the Dash or 5k do not need to pay for separate admission to the after party. All proceeds go to non-profit Upside Downs to help children with Down syndrome!

Fun at the Farm Craft Show and Petting Zoo | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Cheramie Farms, Cut Off-The bi-annual craft show and petting zoo will offer lots of food, fun, shopping and farm animals!