Weekend Roundup: March 3-5

Play it Forward: Havana Nights | March 3 at 7 p.m. | The Foundry- Put on your vacation wear and come support the Bayou Country Children’s Museum at their fundraiser Play It Forward: Havana Nights. This adult-friendly event will feature gaming tables, silent and live auctions, food, and more. Read more here.

Market at the Marina | March 4 at 8 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Come on out to the monthly outdoor farmers market. The market features many local vendors selling lots of local goods such as fruits, vegetables, bread, jams and jellies, meat and seafood, homemade body care products, and many other amazing items. In addition, live music will be provided Daytton Turner, a new food court area will serve delicious food, activities for kids, health information and more. It’s more than a market!

Friends of Terrebonne Animal Shelter 5K-9 | 8:00 AM | South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center- The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter are hosting a dog-friendly fun run and 5K. Registration for the race is $20, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the Terrebonne Animal Shelter and all of their programs. Grab your furry friend, and come out for the fun! Read more here.

Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show | March 4 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center- The 9th annual Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show and Marketplace will host over 220 vendors at this weekend’s event offering crafts, foods, art, jewelry, home decor, clothing, and more!

Jambalaya Writers’ Conference | March 4 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m | Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch Library- TPL will host the 18th annual Jambalaya Writers’ Conference. The event is free of charge and open to the public, registration is not required. Read more here.

Nerds Eat Out | March 4 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m | Herradura Mexican Restaurant- Come hungry and happy to discuss video games, movies, comics, and more with the Nerds Eat Out crew!

Pro Wrestling Showdown | March 5 at 2 p.m. | East Park Recreation Center- Come out for a live pro wrestling show this Sunday. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20 and can be purchased online.