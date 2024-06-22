10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Thibodaux’s Majors Field officially dedicated to the late Mayor Alton “Checkerboard” Roundtree, Sr.June 22, 2024
Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. There are 10 warning signs or symptoms.
If you notice any in yourself or someone close to you, it is important to see your doctor or contact the experts at Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic at (985) 493-3090.
- Memory loss that disrupts daily life. Forgetting recently learned information, forgetting important dates or events or asking the same question over and over are examples.
- Challenges in planning or solving problems
- Difficulty completing familiar tasks
- Confusion with time or place
- Trouble understanding visual images or spatial relationships
- New problems with words or speaking or writing
- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
- Decreased or poor judgement
- Withdrawal from work or social activities
- Changes in mood or personality
For more information, please visit Thibodaux Regional Health System on Facebook.