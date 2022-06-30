4th of July Firework Safety: Do’s and Don’ts

By David Coffin, MD

What would the 4th of July be without fireworks? A little less busy in hospital emergency rooms. The nation’s emergency physicians urge you to celebrate Independence Day by using common sense when it comes to the potential dangers of fireworks.

Here are some do’s & don’ts to follow:

DO – Have knowledgeable supervision by an experienced adult if you choose to use fireworks.

– Have knowledgeable supervision by an experienced adult if you choose to use fireworks. DO – Read warning labels and follow all instructions

– Read warning labels and follow all instructions DO – Keep a bucket of water or preferably fire extinguisher on hand

– Keep a bucket of water or preferably fire extinguisher on hand DO – Light fireworks one at a time

– Light fireworks one at a time DON’T – Light fireworks indoors or near other objects

– Light fireworks indoors or near other objects DON’T – Give any fireworks, including sparklers, to small children; older children should be supervised by a responsible adult

– Give any fireworks, including sparklers, to small children; older children should be supervised by a responsible adult DON’T – Point or throw fireworks at another person, ever

– Point or throw fireworks at another person, ever DON’T – Carry fireworks in a pocket.

– Carry fireworks in a pocket. DON’T – Try to re-light or pick up fireworks have not ignited fully

For more information, please visit American College of Emergency Physicians.