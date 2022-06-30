4th of July Firework Safety: Do’s and Don’ts

Attorney General Landry Leads Lawsuit Against Federal Takeover Of Horse RacingJune 30, 2022
Eighth Annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is UnderwayJune 30, 2022
By David Coffin, MD
What would the 4th of July be without fireworks? A little less busy in hospital emergency rooms. The nation’s emergency physicians urge you to celebrate Independence Day by using common sense when it comes to the potential dangers of fireworks.
Here are some do’s & don’ts to follow:
- DO – Have knowledgeable supervision by an experienced adult if you choose to use fireworks.
- DO – Read warning labels and follow all instructions
- DO – Keep a bucket of water or preferably fire extinguisher on hand
- DO – Light fireworks one at a time
- DON’T – Light fireworks indoors or near other objects
- DON’T – Give any fireworks, including sparklers, to small children; older children should be supervised by a responsible adult
- DON’T – Point or throw fireworks at another person, ever
- DON’T – Carry fireworks in a pocket.
- DON’T – Try to re-light or pick up fireworks have not ignited fully
For more information, please visit American College of Emergency Physicians.