5 Delicious and Nutritious Pumpkin Spice Finds

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, Ochsner Health System

Fall is in the air, which can only mean one thing: Pumpkin spice is on the brain. But this seasonal treat can be anything but healthy. From lattes and cheesecakes to cookies and spreads, pumpkin-spiced products can pack in multiple days’ worth of added sugar.

But no worries. We’ve got you covered with these five pumpkin-spice finds that will satisfy your cravings for this favorite autumn flavor without wreaking nutritional havoc.

(Tip: Use the “store finder” feature on each brand’s linked website to find a retailer in your area.)

Nut Pods Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Ingredients include coconut cream, almonds, sea salt

Vegan, low carb, gluten free

Per 1 tablespoon: 10 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 0 carbs, 0 grams sugar

Enlightened Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ingredients include cream, milk, erythritol, eggs, allulose (low-calorie sugar), pumpkin, almonds, butter, coconut, whey protein concentrate, natural flavor, salt, guar gum, spices, carrageenan (seaweed extract)

Low carb, gluten free

Per 1 cheesecake: 210 calories, 19 grams fat, 11 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbs, 5 grams protein, 2 grams sugar

Birch Benders Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes

Ingredients include cassava starch, almond flour, eggs, dried pumpkin, organic coconut flour, spices, monk fruit

Gluten free

Per 2 pancakes: 140 calories, 6 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 17 carbs, 6 grams protein, less than 1 gram sugar

Emmy’s Coconut Cookies

All organic ingredients including coconut, agave syrup, almond flour, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, vanilla extract and Himalayan salt

Vegan, gluten free

Per 1 cookie: 100 calories, 8 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 8 carbs, 1 gram protein, 5 grams sugar

Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend

Blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg

Great for baking or adding to smoothies and hot drinks

Looking to enjoy a pumpkin treat at home? Try this delicious recipe:

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake

½ cup no-sugar-added vanilla ice cream (or Arctic Zero Vanilla Maple) – optional

½ cup unsweetened almond milk or skim/low fat milk

¾ cup 2% Greek yogurt

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or ½ tsp cinnamon & ¼ tsp nutmeg)

1 packet of Swerve Sweetener

Add ice and blend.

Nutrition facts vary with milk and ice cream selections; provides 25 grams protein, 3.5 grams fiber; zero added sugar, and 200 to 300 calories.