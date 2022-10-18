5 Ways to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With the arrival of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, many of us will be seeing pink everywhere, from pink wearables such as t-shirts and caps to even pink specialty desserts and candies. Even in your own community you can probably find events taking place that you, your family and friends can participate in together to help raise awareness of this disease.

Short on time but still want to help support the cause? Check out these 5 simple ways you can still get involved:

1. Get informed and take charge of your health.

One out of eight women in the United States will have invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. In this year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates that over 40,000 women will lose their lives to this disease.

Educate yourself on breast cancer symptoms and prevention offered here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, or take this quiz from the American Cancer Society. Additionally, learn about your personal risk by talking with your doctor. The National Cancer Institute also offers this Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool.

Start taking care of yourself and remember to do your regular breast self exams if you haven’t in the past. And remember to schedule your annual mammogram. Start now, and vow to do it regularly from now on.

2. Spread the word.

Encourage friends and family members to also get screened! Tell everyone you know to take charge of their health today and to know the risks, and help spread the word about breast cancer.

3. Eat and drink pink.

A fun way to contribute to the cause is to check out listings in your area for any delicious “eat and drink pink” dishes around town. Many local businesses participate and even offer special drinks or desserts whose proceeds benefit a particular foundation. Here are two local fundraisers happening this week:

October 26 – Geaux Pink and give back at La Carreta! Half off wine all night and a percentage of sales will be donated to the Cancer Center

October 27 – Give Back Night at Your Pie!

4. Create your own fundraiser.

Having a bake or yard sale with proceeds going to a breast cancer charity is just one great way you can be proactive about raising awareness. You can even host a dinner party and ask invitees to pay a set suggested fee and donate all the funds to a foundation of your choice. Get creative and have fun!

5. Go social.

Sharing information about the importance of early detection and screenings on social media is a simple way to help educate your friends and family about breast cancer awareness. The Department of Health and Human Services has some Tweet suggestions here.