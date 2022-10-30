Halloween is a much-anticipated holiday for kids and the entire family. Pumpkins, costumes, decorations, cool fall weather and – of course, candy – all come to mind when we think of October.
For kids, treat-or-treating is truly a dream come true. But Halloween can feel stressful for parents, especially if your child or someone you know suffers from food allergies, intolerances or sensitivities.
But have no fear – managing nutritional needs doesn’t need to be creepy-scary. Here are three simple strategies to enjoy the trick-or-treating experience.
If you are handing out treats and want to accommodate all trick-or treaters – or if you’re looking for allergy friendly ideas your child can enjoy, here’s a go-to list of allergy-friendly festive treats.
Halloween treats don’t have to be candy
As a registered dietitian, this is what I stock up on every Halloween. And let’s be honest – kids will get plenty of candy, regardless. We don’t need to be the ones piling on even more. Don’t be afraid of being “that parent” – kids love getting the toys. it’s a break from the same-old, same-old, and it’s guaranteed to be 100% food-allergen-free. Check out your Target or local dollar store for the best selection, with prices as low as 10 cents each.
Look for Halloween-themed …
For more on non-candy handout ideas approved by kids and adults alike, be sure to tune into this episode of the FUELED Wellness and Nutrition podcast.
Allergen-friendly Halloween treats
If you feel like you must (or simply want) to go the candy route, here’s a round-up of allergen-friendly candy:
Halloween can be enjoyed by all safely. These helpful suggestions should ensure a fun evening filled with less worry. Happy treat-or-treating!