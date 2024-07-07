Aqua fitness for a fun and effective workout

Whether you’re looking for a low-impact workout or want to switch up your routine, water-based exercises may be your answer. Not only are they a fun addition to your exercise routine, but pool exercises have a variety of benefits for your health.

Pool-based exercises boast a variety of benefits, such as:

Increased muscle strength: Water is 800 times denser than air, which pushes your body to work differently than it does at the gym. The resistance makes your muscles work harder and differently than you may be used to.

Improved cardiovascular health: Exercising has a variety of benefits for your health, such as weight management and reduction of risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Decreased joint stress: The buoyancy of the water reduces the impact on your joints and bones as you exercise. The warm temperature of the water also helps to relieve muscle stiffness. For those with injuries or conditions such as arthritis which affect their joints, pool-based exercises are particularly effective.

Some fun exercises to try in the pool are:

Running: By jogging or running in shallow water, your muscles will experience more resistance from the water density. To increase the intensity, increase your speed or the depth of the water. Always make sure to stay in an area of the pool that you are comfortable in.

Side shuffling: In shallow water, keep your core engaged as you move back and forth along the edge of pool. Similar to running, the resistance of the water will engage your muscles.

Jumping jacks: If you're comfortable in deeper water, jumping jacks are a good exercise to consider. With your head above water, perform jumping jacks as usual and experience the effects of water exercise.

Exercising in water has excellent benefits for your health and wellness. Consider trying one of these workouts next time you’re in the water.