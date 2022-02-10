Calling All Kid Chefs to Enter 2022 Junior Chef Cooking Challenge

In collaboration with the New Orleans Home & Garden Show, Ochsner Health is inviting young chefs-in-the-making to join the Ochsner Eat Fit Junior Chef Cooking Challenge. Children ages 8-18 are encouraged to submit a recipe by Sunday, February 20 for a chance to be a part of the live event on Saturday, March 12, in the Caesars Superdome. Qualifying dishes must meet Eat Fit nutritional guidelines.

Submit an Eat Fit recipe, photos and summary about what makes this an “Eat Fit” dish by Sunday, February 20. Include student name, school and grade, the name of a parent or guardian and his/her email address and a contact phone number. Send the information to Erin Arceneaux at earceneaux@ochsner.org or by mail to

Ochsner Eat Fit | Attention: Erin Arceneaux, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Suite 1200, Harahan, LA 70123.

How does the Junior Chef Cooking Challenge work?

Students submit a favorite Eat Fit-style recipe, photos and summary about what makes this an “Eat Fit” dish. The Eat Fit team will make sure the recipe fits within the Eat Fit guidelines. (Students get bonus points by providing the nutrition facts for a serving of the recipe, using a free recipe analysis website like myfitnesspal.com).

Three finalists will be selected for the Junior Chef Challenge Cook-Off on Saturday, March 12, at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show at the Caesars Superdome. Each Junior Chef finalist will prepare their dish on the cooking stage for a panel of judges. The winner will be announced at the show.

The 1st place winner will be featured in a LIVE televised cooking segment with Ochsner Eat Fit founder and dietitian Molly Kimball on WGNO-TV’s Good Morning New Orleans Morning Show.

Recipe and Ochsner Eat Fit Guidelines

Can be appetizer, entrée, side dish or dessert

Recipe to include ingredients, number of servings and procedure

We recommend entering recipe into recipe analysis software like myfitnesspal.com to help ensure that your recipe fits within the Eat Fit nutritional parameters, including:

No white starches Less than a teaspoon of added sugar Reduced sodium Emphasis on plant-based fats Full criteria available at OchsnerEatFit.com

Summary (250 words max):

Why you’re taking part in the Eat Fit Junior Chef Challenge

Why you chose this recipe and what makes it stand out as “Eat Fit” approved​​​​​​​

Deadline for applications: Sunday, February 20. Finalists will be notified by February 25.

Questions? Email Erin Arceneaux at earceneaux@ochsner.org or to learn more about Ochsner Eat Fit, visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com.