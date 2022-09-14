Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Week with Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center

National Women’s Health and Fitness Week kicks off on September 25, encouraging women across the country to focus and prioritize their physical health. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is celebrating the special week, September 25- October 1, with a health event for all women.

The fitness center will host its annual National Women’s Health and Fitness Week with activities promoting habitual physical activity and physical fitness. Activities include nature pilates, yoga, the benefits of weightlifting, Zumba, body pump, and massages. For more information visit Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center online.

Registration for Thibodaux Regionals Fitness Center National Women’s Health festivities can be completed by calling (985) 493-4950 or visit the Member Service Desk.