CIS busts heart disease myths this Heart Month

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in America, taking more lives than all cancers combined. During American Heart Month this February, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) wants to dispel common heart disease myths to spread truth and awareness of the importance of prevention, early detection and treatment.

Heart disease is known as a silent killer, often showing no symptoms until a heart attack or stroke occurs. Know the myths from the facts, take preventative measures, and visit a cardiologist to keep your cardiovascular health in shape. Common heart disease myths include:

Myth: I don’t have to see a cardiologist until I’m older.

Fact: No matter your age or family history, it’s never too early to see a cardiologist. Heart disease and its related conditions are affecting a younger population due to the prevalence of obesity and high blood pressure in those ages 35 and up.

Myth: Leg aches and pains are just signs of old age.

Fact: Painful cramping in your legs can be caused by a lack of blood flow.

Fact: Ninety percent of heart disease cases are the result of lifestyle choices, such as diet, smoking, and exercise.

Fact: Your cardiovascular system includes the arteries and veins throughout your body, extending to your arms and legs.

Fact: Just because you don’t experience chest pain doesn’t mean that a heart problem is not lurking.

Nearly half of Americans have one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. It is important to manage these conditions with your physician.

CIS is offering a variety of free screenings and events throughout Heart Month at some locations. Find a list at www.cardio.com/event-calendar.

CIS is a world-leader in the treatment of all forms of heart and vascular disease, with more than 60 expert cardiologists who treat the entire vascular system. To schedule an appointment or find a list of CIS’s 21 locations, visit www.cardio.com.