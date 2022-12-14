CIS first in nation to use new Infraredx Clarispro HD-IVUS Catheter to treat peripheral disease

Dr. Pradeep Nair, interventional cardiologist, is the first in the nation to use the Infraredx Clarispro™ High-Definition Intravascular Ultrasound (HD-IVUS) Catheter with the sharpest images on the market to treat peripheral vascular disease. The first procedure took place at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana on December 13.

The Infraredx Clarispro™ HD-IVUS is the only extended bandwidth catheter that brings a crisper image and greater depth of field than any other HD-IVUS catheter on the market. Sharper images make it easier for physicians to identify the lumen, or cavity inside the vessel, to determine the presence of plaque buildup. Overall, it offers a better visual of the vessel structure for physicians to more effectively treat vascular disease.

Additionally, the advanced push-ability, deliverability, and extended working length of the Infraredx Clarispro™ HD-IVUS are ideal for both peripheral and coronary use. It also works seamlessly with the Makoto Intravascular Imaging System, the only FDA-cleared imaging system that detects lipid core plaque and identifies patients at increased risk of a major adverse cardiac event.

“The superior image quality and clarity of Infraredx Clarispro are unprecedented,” said Dr. Nair. It is easy to use, there is no contrast required, and it allows precise therapy to be delivered to the patient.”

Peripheral vascular disease is marked by leg cramping, swelling, discoloration or numbness. Ask your doctor if you experience these symptoms.