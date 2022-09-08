CIS first to use Evolut FX to treat severe aortic stenosis

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is the first in Louisiana to use the latest generation of Medtronic’s self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut FX, designed to enhance ease-of-use and predictable valve deployment when treating severe aortic stenosis.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Peter Fail was the first to use this new system at Terrebonne General Health System on August 30 with assistance from cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Donald Netherland. Dr. Fail and Netherland are part of a distinguished limited market release and are one of the very first teams in the country to use this advanced technology.

The Evolut FX system incorporates the same supra-annular valve design that has shown hemodynamic performance superior to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) across large-scale, randomized clinical trials. The fourth-generation Evolut technology is equipped with gold markers built into the frame to provide implanters with direct visualization of depth and valve leaflet location during implant. In addition, the Evolut FX system incorporates a redesigned catheter tip for a smoother insertion profile, a more flexible delivery system that allows for 360-degree freedom of motion, with a stable, predictable deployment. The newest system includes four valve sizes for the largest indicated patient treatment range and the lowest delivery profile currently on the market.

Severe aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve leaflets become stiff and thickened and have difficulty opening and closing, making the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body and, therefore, impacting an individual’s daily activities. If left untreated, patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis can die from heart failure in as little as two years. Symptoms of aortic stenosis may include breathlessness, chest pressure or tightness, fainting, palpitations or heart murmur.

“The FX platform allows for a more stable delivery of the valve, while the added markers on the valve permit better alignment with the native anatomy,” said Dr. Fail.

Learn more about this technology. Schedule an appointment at CIS by visiting cardio.com.