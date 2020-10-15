CIS Welcomes Dr. Ross Melvin to Thibodaux

Interventional cardiologist Ross Melvin, DO is joining the world-class team of cardiologists at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Thibodaux at 1320 Martin Luther King Drive. He joins Drs. Bart Denys, Sandeep Patel, Mohammed Rais, Al Timothy, Chad Dugas and Kenneth Wong in providing advanced cardiovascular care to the community of Thibodaux.

Dr. Melvin previously practiced at CIS clinics in Houma and New Iberia. He holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Physiology and Psychology from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. He graduated with honors from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Melvin completed a residency in internal medicine at Metropolitan Health Hospital in Wyoming, Michigan. He also practiced at St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Macomb, Michigan where he completed a cardiology fellowship. His fellowship in interventional cardiology was completed at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan.

Dr. Melvin is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and adult echocardiography. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Medical Association and the American Osteopathic Association.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Melvin, visit www.cardio.com or call 985-446-2021.