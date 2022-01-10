COVID Testing at Dumas Auditorium Starting Today

Beginning today, January 10, at 9 a.m., COVID testing will be available at the Dumas Auditorium located at 301 W. Tunnel Blvd. in Houma. It is a service provided by the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Terrebonne Parish OHSEP, and MAKO Laboratories.

No appointment is necessary and there are no costs. You can pre-register to decrease wait time at https://bit.ly/LA-RRT-03

The testing will be available Monday, January 10, Wednesday, January 12, and Friday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.