COVID Vaccination Events June 21 and June 25 in Larose & Napoleonville

The Louisiana Department of Health, Region 3, has announced upcoming COVID vaccination events Tuesday, June 21, and Saturday, June 25.

On June 21, COVID vaccinations will be offered at Larose Regional Park & Civic Center, 307 E. 5th St. in Larose from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. These are free of charge and no appointments are needed. Vaccinations offered will be Pfizer for ages five and up, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up, and Moderna for ages 18 and up. Boosters are also available for those eligible. Free at-home COVID test kits will also be available.

On June 25, COVID vaccinations will be offered at St. Paul Baptist Church, 162 LA-400 in Napoleonville from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.. These are free of charge and no appointments are needed. Vaccinations offered will be Pfizer for ages five and up, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up, and Moderna for ages 18 and up. Boosters are also available for those eligible. Free at-home COVID test kits will also be available.