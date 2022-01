Louisiana Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for krewe Members and the community tomorrow, January 22 in the lobby of the Houma Civic Center (346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma) from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vaccinations available will be the following:

Pfizer

Pediatric Pfizer

Moderna

Johnson & Johnson

Booster doses

Appointments are not required and there are no costs. $100 incentive cards for those receiving the first COVID dose are available until supplies last.