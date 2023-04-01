Does the 12-3-30 Workout work? Five steps to success

By Lisa Abramson

The latest fitness craze is here, and it is a reasonable choice to add to your fitness repertoire! The 12-3-30 program is simple, good for most of us, and effective. I tried it myself, and I got a decent workout. Granted, I am a triathlete, and this is easy for me to accomplish. A beginner may need some extra preparation and training before getting started.

Lauren Giraldo (a social media personality) created this treadmill workout, and it has gone viral. In its essence, it consists of walking on a treadmill but with certain criteria. This includes walking on an incline at level 12 for 30 minutes with a walking speed of 3 miles per hour. Doing this workout two days a week is recommended unless you are an advanced gym goer. Seasoned folk could perform this workout three days a week if they feel no issues with back, calf or hamstring muscles.

Walking is a great exercise that most of us have access to; the benefits from walking include improved cardiovascular function, weight-bearing essential for aiding bone density, and increasing your mental health.

Here are some useful guidelines to get you started:

Acquaint yourself with the treadmill before you begin. Have someone instruct you on mechanics of the machine. Start the incline at a lower level. Try level 2, then 4, then 6, 8 and 12. Get used to each level before advancing upward. Begin with a five-minute session, slowly adding time in increments of five to reach 30 minutes. If you are a novice, take time getting to 30 minutes over two weeks. Alternate the days you perform this workout. Two to three days, every other day, is the best schedule. This will help your body recover from the intensity of the workout and get acclimated to this new workout. Cross-train on the other days. This should include some moderate resistance exercises either on machines or with free weights. In addition, make stretching a daily habit, particularly your lower extremities that are being stressed with this new regimen. These should include hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and your lower back. Prepare yourself with other forms of cardiovascular exercise, such as recumbent or other indoor bicycles, elliptical trainer, swimming or even a brisk walking session around the track.

The 12-3-30 workout is useful for many reasons. As a low-impact exercise, it provides lower-body strengthening, fat burning, as well as improving the necessary balance and stamina that we all need as we get older. It is safe, effective, and accessible.