Does the 12-3-30 Workout work? Five steps to success

The latest fitness craze is here, and it is a reasonable choice to add to your fitness repertoire! The 12-3-30 program is simple, good for most of us, and effective. I tried it myself, and I got a decent workout. Granted, I am a triathlete, and this is easy for me to accomplish. A beginner may need some extra preparation and training before getting started.
Lauren Giraldo (a social media personality) created this treadmill workout, and it has gone viral. In its essence, it consists of walking on a treadmill but with certain criteria. This includes walking on an incline at level 12 for 30 minutes with a walking speed of 3 miles per hour. Doing this workout two days a week is recommended unless you are an advanced gym goer. Seasoned folk could perform this workout three days a week if they feel no issues with back, calf or hamstring muscles.
Walking is a great exercise that most of us have access to; the benefits from walking include improved cardiovascular function, weight-bearing essential for aiding bone density, and increasing your mental health.
Here are some useful guidelines to get you started:
The 12-3-30 workout is useful for many reasons. As a low-impact exercise, it provides lower-body strengthening, fat burning, as well as improving the necessary balance and stamina that we all need as we get older. It is safe, effective, and accessible.