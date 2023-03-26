Eight fresh produce options to add to your spring diet

By Brittany Santos, MS, RD, LDN

As the season change, so does the available fresh produce. Luckily the spring season brings a welcome sight of nutritious and delicious fruits and vegetables that can balance our diet and rejuvenate our bodies. Not only does in-season produce have more flavor, but it also tends to have higher nutritional values and can even be cheaper! Support your local farmer’s market and use these vibrant spring foods by trying out a few tips below.