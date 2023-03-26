Eight fresh produce options to add to your spring diet

Nicholls Ranks as Top Louisiana University for Online Master’s Degree in MathematicsMarch 25, 2023
By Brittany Santos, MS, RD, LDN
As the season change, so does the available fresh produce. Luckily the spring season brings a welcome sight of nutritious and delicious fruits and vegetables that can balance our diet and rejuvenate our bodies. Not only does in-season produce have more flavor, but it also tends to have higher nutritional values and can even be cheaper! Support your local farmer’s market and use these vibrant spring foods by trying out a few tips below.
- Chives & Spinach: Spread mashed avocado on a 100% whole wheat bagel thin, layer on spinach, top with a sliced hard-boiled egg (and an extra egg white or two), and garnish with some chives for a well-balanced breakfast full of flavor, fiber and protein.
- Cabbage: Make a slaw with shredded cabbage and cilantro tossed with lime juice, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. Make a quick street taco meal with a whole wheat tortilla, grilled fish or shrimp, and top with slaw.
- Asparagus: Spray with olive oil, toss with black pepper and roast on a sheet tray with some salmon filets, and you have dinner ready in less than 30 minutes with only one pan to clean.
- Sugar snap peas: Skip the chips and reach for sugar snap peas for dipping in hummus or guacamole or make a quick ranch dip out of plain Greek yogurt and a teaspoon of powdered ranch mix.
- Peaches: Grill peaches and add to a salad of mixed spring greens with balsamic vinegarette and a handful of pecans.
- Grapefruit and beets: layer segments of grapefruit with slices of beets, top with chopped fresh mint and a drizzle of lemon-flavored olive oil for a quick and colorful salad.
- Strawberries: For an easy frozen treat, blend a pound of fresh strawberries (stems removed) and 3 or 4 fresh basil leaves in a food processor or blender until smooth and pour into popsicle molds.
- Limes: Skip the alcohol, empty calories and added sugars for a festive spring Ranch Water Mocktail. Mix 1 ½ oz tequila alternative (such as Monday Zero Alcohol, Ritual Zero Proof or Free Spirits), ¾ oz lime juice, and 12 oz—Topo Chico sparkling water for a refreshing, guilt-free drink.