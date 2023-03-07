Eight natural ways to beat spring allergies

The coming of spring means more pollen is in the air and that spring allergies are likely to strike. These allergies cause unpleasant symptoms such as runny noses, sneezing, itchy eyes and nasal congestion. Of course, you can take various synthetic medications for allergies, but many sufferers prefer to use natural remedies.

Here is a look at eight natural ways to prevent allergies from interfering with your enjoyment of life.

Butterbur

According to several scientific studies, this herb is an effective remedy for spring allergies. One study conducted by researchers in Switzerland showed that butterbur is a strong antihistamine that works well in controlling hay fever symptoms. It also does not cause drowsiness, unlike some over-the-counter allergy medications.

Green Tea

When spring allergies hit, try drinking a cup of green tea. Studies undertaken by Japanese scientists show that green tea contains a substance that blocks certain allergic responses in the human body. Regularly drinking green tea may reduce sneezing and itchy eyes, often associated with allergies.

Spicy Food

Some hot foods have the power to provide relief to allergy symptoms such as nasal congestion and watery eyes. For instance, cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, which is known to reduce congestion in the nasal passages. Also, a compound in garlic, allicin, is an anti-inflammatory that can reduce swelling and inflammation caused by allergies.

Neti Pot

Using a Neti pot, a small pot with a long, thin spot that fits into your nostril, is an effective way to clear sinus passages that are clogged due to an allergic reaction, according to WebMD. Fill the pot with warm water and salt and tilt your head back. Then you fit the snout into a nostril and allow the solution to enter your nasal passages. Continue the procedure until the solution flows out of the other nostril.

Humidifier

Dryness in your nose and sinuses caused by seasonal allergies can lead to congestion and swelling. One great way to counteract the dryness is to use a humidifier. This device releases water vapor into the air and helps moisturize your dry nasal and sinus passages, resulting in less congestion and discomfort.

Eucalyptus oil

This natural substance, which comes from the leaves of eucalyptus trees, has been shown by various studies to reduce inflammation-caused allergies. Add a few drops to a bowl of steaming water for best results and breathe in the vapors.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter

Vacuuming your floor regularly can rid your home of the pollen that causes many spring allergy symptoms. To do this effectively, ensure your vacuum has a high-efficiency particulate air filter. These filters effectively minimize the amount of symptom-causing pollen inside your house.

Protective Clothing

One of the easiest ways to reduce your exposure to pollen is to wear proper protective clothing when you go outside. Wear sunglasses, a wide brimmed hats and long pants to keep pollen from getting on your skin. Also, remember to remove your clothes at the end of the day and show to remove any signs of pollen.