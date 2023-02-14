Elton Sweet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Elton Sweet, RN, has won the latest award. He has been a registered telemetry nurse helping patients on 4South for 13 years. “We are proud to recognize Elton for his endless commitment to providing quality patient care, being a team player, and for his positive attitude,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:

Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341

Congratulations Elton!