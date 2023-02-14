Elton Sweet, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Annual Bayou Home Show scheduled for March
February 13, 2023

Elton Sweet, RN, has won the latest award. He has been a registered telemetry nurse helping patients on 4South for 13 years. “We are proud to recognize Elton for his endless commitment to providing quality patient care, being a team player, and for his positive attitude,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:


Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341

Congratulations Elton!

 

 

 

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 12, 2023

Get American Red Cross CPR/First Aid certified with Terrebonne General

Read more