Empower your health through free educational programs with Thibodaux Regional this month

Learn more about “Health and Wellness in the New Year” at this month’s WellTalk with Thibodaux Regional Health System. WellTalk is series of free educational programs designed to help keep you healthy and well.
The following WellTalk opportunities are open for registration and will take place this month:
- Wednesday, January 24 with Dr. Devin Bourgeois, Internal Medicine
- Noon – 1 pm
- Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Auditorium
- 726 North Acadia Rd., Thibodaux
- Wednesday, January 24 with Dr. Matthew Taylor, Family Medicine
- Noon – 1 pm
- Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic
- 4560 Hwy. 1, Ste. 3, Raceland
- Thursday, January 25 with Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine
- Noon – 1 pm
- Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic
- 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be provided as well as a light lunch. To register, click here or call 985.493.4374.