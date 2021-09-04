Family Doctor Clinic makes strides in reopening to the community

September 4, 2021
September 4, 2021

Family Doctor Clinic is in the process of getting their practice back up and running to help the community.



Dr. Brian Matherne will be assisting patients, current and new, and answering questions via email until phone service returns. You can reach them at familydoctorclinichouma@gmail.com. They will answer questions as best they can and assist in getting prescriptions refilled for patients.

Patients can also call 985-873-0200  or visit their social media page: https://www.facebook.com/Family-Doctor-Clinic-Houma-100821309012622/



Mary Ditch
