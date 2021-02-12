FEMA awarding Louisiana $19.7 Million for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in Louisiana

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $19,687,594.72 in federal funding for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals to assist in providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our state has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. This federal funding allows our hospitals to continue getting shots in arms and ensures Louisianans are on the road to a full recovery from the coronavirus,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

FEMA has committed to cover 100 percent of the federal cost share for expenses related to vaccine distribution.

To date, FEMA has obligated more than $3.16 billion to states to help administer the vaccine.

“Vaccinating Louisianians against the coronavirus is key to keeping communities safe and rebuilding our economy, and nearly $20 million is a meaningful step toward accomplishing these goals,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)