Fifty uplifting phrases to boost your child’s day

Start this school year on a positive note by encouraging your child with uplifting words and phrases. Whether they’re having a tough day or you’re just looking to start the morning on the right foot, these simple words can make a significant difference in their day.

Children are very impressionable. They will believe whatever they hear, whether it is positive, negative, happy, or scary.

Even as adults, if we are told, “You can’t do it,” it makes a mark on our subconscious. Imagine if we all had words of positive encouragement to help us feel motivated, no matter the task.

It’s important to be sincere when talking to children. Point out a specific aspect of your child’s task, behavior or personality to praise and use descriptive words. Instead of just saying “Good job”, try naming the task you are proud of: “I love that you picked up your cars and placed them on the shelf.”

“Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression.”

-Haim Ginott

50 things you can say to encourage your child:

• You are gifted.

• I appreciate your listening skills.

• Great job coming up with

a solution.

• I love the way you figured that out on your own.

• You have improved so much!

• I love how hard you are trying.

• I believe in you.

• You make me proud.

• You must have practiced

a lot!

• Everyone has bad days.

Tell me about it.

• Good remembering!

• Nothing can stop you!

• That took a lot of patience.

• You are important.

• That was a kind thing to do.

• You have been such a great friend.

• You have a unique sense

of style.

• You are so smart!

• I love listening to you talk.

• I am proud to be your parent.

• You are strong.

• Your kindness makes me proud.

• Believe in yourself.

• You are capable of great things.

• Your ideas are creative! • I admire your values.

• I love seeing how you worked together to succeed.

• Don’t give up! You’re almost there!

• I love your smile.

• You have such a kind heart.

• You are very talented.

• Keep working at it!

• What a creative solution!

• I have faith in you.

• Your words are powerful.

• Your ideas matter.

• Your honesty makes me proud.

• I like how you describe

your feelings.

• Thank you for cooperating.

• Your thoughtfulness is wonderful.

• You inspire me.

• Your opinion matters.

• I’m so glad you asked for help.

• I love seeing you shine!

• You achieved your goal

with hard work.

• Your imagination is awesome!

• I am proud of the person you are becoming.

• It’s fun to spend time

with you.

• I am happy you tried

your best.

• I love you.

Incorporating positive language into your daily interactions can have a profound impact on your child’s outlook and self-esteem. By using these 50 affirming phrases, you’re not only uplifting their spirits but also nurturing their emotional growth and resilience. As we embark on this new school year, remember that the power of words can shape a child’s day and, ultimately, their future. Let’s inspire and support our children with the positivity they deserve!