Find your inner zen during Stress Awareness Month

Celebrate Stress Awareness Month with us at Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center! Throughout this month, we invite you to join us in various events and activities designed to help you manage and reduce stress. Let us be your partner in rejuvenation, relaxation, and revitalization as we embark on this month-long journey together. We are offering exclusive promotions all month long on memberships, personal training sessions, FitShop merchandise, and massages. Take the first step towards a healthier, stress-free you!

Upcoming activities:

April 18 – Celebrate National Exercise Day with a community walk/run! Lace up your sneakers and bring your friends and family to the Fitness Center for fitness fun at 9:30 am and 4:30 pm. All fitness levels welcome!

Celebrate National Exercise Day with a community walk/run! Lace up your sneakers and bring your friends and family to the Fitness Center for fitness fun at 9:30 am and 4:30 pm. All fitness levels welcome! April 20 – Join us for a special outdoor Yoga class at 9 am and Tai Chi class at 10 am dedicated to stress awareness and relaxation.

Join us for a special outdoor Yoga class at 9 am and Tai Chi class at 10 am dedicated to stress awareness and relaxation. April 24 – Indulge in the added bliss of complimentary chair massages.

Indulge in the added bliss of complimentary chair massages. April 30 – Immerse yourself in the calming ambiance of candlelight Vinyasa yoga at 9:15 am.

About Stress Awareness Month

April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month to bring attention to the negative impact of stress. Managing stress is an essential component of a healthy lifestyle. Knowing how to manage stress can improve mental and physical well-being as well as minimize exacerbation of health-related issues.

For more information about this week, please call 985-493-4950 or visit the Member Services desk.