Five Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate and How to Choose The Best One

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

Here’s good news for chocolate lovers: Studies show there can be potential nutritional benefits to consuming certain types of chocolate in moderation. But don’t run to the candy bar aisle just yet; not all chocolate bars are created equal.

Read on for a list of my go-to picks for better-for-you chocolate options, as well as a list of the health benefits of chocolate and what to look for on chocolate labels when the cravings hit.

Five health benefits of dark chocolate

Packed with antioxidants, nutrient-dense dark chocolate has been shown to have a number of health benefits. A few of them are:

Improved blood pressure

Improved cholesterol levels

Decreased risk of cardiovascular disease

Enhanced brain function

Decreased stress levels

Just remember that eating too much of anything can be detrimental to your health. Moderation is key!

What to look when choosing a chocolate

Natural cocoa is one of top sources of antioxidant-rich flavanols. But the more processed the cocoa, the lower the flavanol content.

Look for products containing at least 70% cocoa. The higher the percentage, the more bitter (and less sweet) it will taste, but the healthier it is.

Cocoa beans should always be listed first in the ingredient list.

Avoid chocolate containing vegetable oil, butter oil, artificial sweeteners or milk substitutes. These are all indicators that the chocolate is subpar.

The fewer ingredients, the better.

Love it!

These products have cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate at the top of their ingredient lists, and a cocoa content of at least 70%.

Choc Zero

Per ounce: 120 calories, 10 grams fat, 15 grams carb, 13 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar

Ingredients include unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, almonds, sea salt, monkfruit extract, vanilla

Vegan

70% Dark Chocolate Hearts by Divine

For one piece: 120 calories, 9 grams fat, 9 grams carb, 2.5 grams fiber, 5.5 grams sugar

Ingredients include cocoa mass (the first liquid stage of processing cocoa beans), sugar, cocoa butter, vanilla

Vegan

Chocolate Bars with 70+ percent cocoa

Examples: Chocolove 77%, Alter Eco 70% cocoa

Per ounce: approximately 200 calories, 8-15 grams net carbs, 6-9 grams sugar

Like it!

Be cautious about products labeled as dark chocolate but do not have a cocoa percent listed. Most are just 50% to 60% cocoa.

Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises

Per 4-piece serving: 170 calories, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar

Not really “dark” chocolate; Contains 60% cocoa, according to the company

First ingredient listen is sugar

Hate it!

Avoid products made with milk chocolate (10%-50% cocoa) and white chocolate (zero cocoa, therefore zero flavanols). Both of these are typically high in added sugar.

Milk Chocolate Hearts: Such as Dove Promises, typical heart-shaped chocolates

Dove Milk Chocolate Promises: Per 4-heart serving: 180 calories, 18 grams carbs, 18 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar

White Chocolate Hearts and Bars

Lindt White Chocolate: Per 3-truffle serving: 230 calories, 15 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar