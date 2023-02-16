Five Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate and How to Choose The Best One

Here’s good news for chocolate lovers: Studies show there can be potential nutritional benefits to consuming certain types of chocolate in moderation. But don’t run to the candy bar aisle just yet; not all chocolate bars are created equal.
Read on for a list of my go-to picks for better-for-you chocolate options, as well as a list of the health benefits of chocolate and what to look for on chocolate labels when the cravings hit.
Five health benefits of dark chocolate
Packed with antioxidants, nutrient-dense dark chocolate has been shown to have a number of health benefits. A few of them are:
Just remember that eating too much of anything can be detrimental to your health. Moderation is key!
What to look when choosing a chocolate
Natural cocoa is one of top sources of antioxidant-rich flavanols. But the more processed the cocoa, the lower the flavanol content.
Love it!
These products have cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate at the top of their ingredient lists, and a cocoa content of at least 70%.
70% Dark Chocolate Hearts by Divine
Chocolate Bars with 70+ percent cocoa
Like it!
Be cautious about products labeled as dark chocolate but do not have a cocoa percent listed. Most are just 50% to 60% cocoa.
Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises
Hate it!
Avoid products made with milk chocolate (10%-50% cocoa) and white chocolate (zero cocoa, therefore zero flavanols). Both of these are typically high in added sugar.
Milk Chocolate Hearts: Such as Dove Promises, typical heart-shaped chocolates
Dove Milk Chocolate Promises: Per 4-heart serving: 180 calories, 18 grams carbs, 18 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar
White Chocolate Hearts and Bars
Lindt White Chocolate: Per 3-truffle serving: 230 calories, 15 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar