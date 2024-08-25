Five low-impact exercises to try

For many people, high-impact exercises can cause issues for their joints or pre-existing injuries. These can be running, jumping, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and other exercises that put pressure on your joints. Luckily, there are many workouts that are highly effective for staying healthy that are gentler on your body. Here are some low-impact exercises to incorporate into your exercise routine.

Walking

A gentler approach than running, walking can be just as effective at burning calories as running. Whether you prefer to exercise indoors or outdoors, walking can be done just about anywhere. Grab a comfortable pair of shoes and break a sweat!

Swimming

If you’re a comfortable swimmer, swimming is a great option for strengthening your muscles while decreasing pressure on your joints. If you’re not a comfortable swimmer, there are many exercises you can explore in the shallow end of the pool as well, such as side steps and walking, that are also gentle on your joints.

Pilates

This highly customizable exercise is perfect for anyone wanting to stay active. Exercises can be done with or without additional weight, on a mat or using a Reformer. Customize your workout to your needs- your body will thank you!

Yoga

A favorite for many athletes, yoga is a great low-impact exercise on its own or used a warm-up or cool-down. There are yoga poses for all levels, making this a great exercise for beginners or those who need something that can be tailored to them.

Cycling

Take a seat and get pedaling- cycling is a great cardio option for those looking for an alternative to walking. Because you can adjust your speed and the resistance, cycling can be comfortable for people of all fitness levels. Plus, the variety of stationary bikes allows you to find one that is comfortable for you.

Whatever low-impact exercise you want to try, there are many that you can explore here! Our Fitness Specialists are here to help with any of your fitness goals or concerns.