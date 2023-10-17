Flu vaccines available this month without an appointment

Protecting you and your family from influenza is more convenient than ever in October thanks to a series of vaccination events hosted by area Parish Health Units and the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health.

These events are free to attend, open to the public and don’t require an appointment.

The first event is underway in St. John Parish. Similar events are scheduled through Oct. 26 in Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

Flu season is almost here and everyone is encouraged to stop by for their annual flu shot, said Eric Brooks, MD, regional medical director. “Vaccination is the best and safest way to reduce your risk of severe illness from flu, and to keep from spreading flu to others.”

A respiratory virus, the flu is spread through the air by coughing, sneezing, talking or from surfaces with the virus on them. Flu cases typically spike from December through February, though flu season can last until May.

Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months or older. Flu and other vaccines are available without an appointment on the following dates and places: