Flu vaccines available this month without an appointment

Protecting you and your family from influenza is more convenient than ever in October thanks to a series of vaccination events hosted by area Parish Health Units and the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health.
These events are free to attend, open to the public and don’t require an appointment.
The first event is underway in St. John Parish. Similar events are scheduled through Oct. 26 in Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.
Flu season is almost here and everyone is encouraged to stop by for their annual flu shot, said Eric Brooks, MD, regional medical director. “Vaccination is the best and safest way to reduce your risk of severe illness from flu, and to keep from spreading flu to others.”
A respiratory virus, the flu is spread through the air by coughing, sneezing, talking or from surfaces with the virus on them. Flu cases typically spike from December through February, though flu season can last until May.
Flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months or older. Flu and other vaccines are available without an appointment on the following dates and places:
- St. John Parish: Monday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John Parish Health Unit, 473 Central Ave. in Reserve. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents.
- St. James Parish: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. James Parish Health Unit, 29170 Health Unit St. in Vacherie. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents.
- Lafourche Parish (Galliano): Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lafourche Parish Health Unit, 17862 W. Main St., Suite B in Galliano. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents.
- St. Mary Parish: Thursday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Mary Parish Health Unit, 1200 David Drive, Suite A in Morgan City. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents.
- Assumption Parish: Monday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Assumption Community Center, 4910 La. 308 in Napoleonville. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents and skin cancer screenings.
- Terrebonne Parish: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit, 600 Polk St. in Houma. Additional services include Mpox vaccines and COVID vaccines for uninsured or under-insured residents, plus heart health screenings and benefits for women ages 35 to 64 including $50 food card vouchers and limited gym and health center memberships.
- Lafourche Parish (Thibodaux): Thursday, Oct. 26, 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Warren J. Harang Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Additional services include no-cost COVID and Mpox vaccines and skin cancer screenings, plus heart health screenings and benefits for women ages 35 to 64 including $50 food card vouchers and limited gym and health center memberships.
For more information about flu visit https://ldh.la.gov/subhome/8. And for phone numbers to area Parish Health Units visit https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/directory/category/452.