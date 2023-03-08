Four ways to spring clean your diet

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

Spring is a great time to reevaluate whether you are keeping those New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier this year! Here are some tips to get back on track:

Get a Healthy Start

If you eat breakfast, make sure it’s a good one. Include protein-rich ingredients, whole grain, and low in sugar. People make the mistake of eating ingredients perceived as healthy but aren’t, like fat-free (but sugar-filled) flavored yogurt doused with granola, over-sized “wheat” bagels with cream cheese, or sugar-laden cereals like Smart Start or Honey Bunches of Oats.

Upgrade Your Lunch

The proper lunch leaves you feeling energized and focused, ready to make the most of the second half of your day. A less-than-stellar lunch, however, can leave you feeling sluggish, foggy and bottomed out in no time. Avoid high amounts of sugar, white carbs and unnecessary additives and add more good stuff like protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Snack Right

Easy-to-grab fast food items and packaged snacks are loaded with refined carbs, added sugar and artificial food dyes, not to mention other questionable ingredients and add-ins that are best avoided.

Real, whole food is almost always more nutritious – and often cheaper. Lean proteins, vegetables and fruits (fresh or frozen), nuts and nut butter, for example, can be prepped and divvied up in zip-top bags or reusable containers for homemade “snack packs” that are perfect for packing lunch or snack time. Less money, more nutrition!

Improve Dinner Time Habits

Commit to adjust a few key behaviors: